Significant Winter Storm to Impact the Pacific Northwest and Northern Intermountain West
Heavy snow and strong winds will be possible through midweek. The Cascades and Olympics could receive 1 to 2 feet of snow with locally higher amounts. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting of snow which could lead to dangerous travel conditions. Read More >
Current conditions at
Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE)Lat: 26.2°NLon: 80.18°WElev: 13ft.
Partly Cloudy
69°F
21°C
|Humidity
|90%
|Wind Speed
|W 3 mph
|Barometer
|30.15 in (1021.2 mb)
|Dewpoint
|66°F (19°C)
|Visibility
|10.00 mi
|Last update
|28 Dec 6:53 am EST
Extended Forecast for
Fort Lauderdale FL
-
Today
Mostly Sunny
High: 82 °F
-
Tonight
Mostly Clear
Low: 67 °F
-
Thursday
Sunny
High: 85 °F
-
Thursday
Night
Partly Cloudy
Low: 60 °F
-
Friday
Sunny and
Windy
High: 70 °F
-
Friday
Night
Mostly Clear
and Breezy
Low: 54 °F
-
Saturday
Mostly Sunny
High: 73 °F
-
Saturday
Night
Partly Cloudy
Low: 64 °F
-
New
Year's
Day
Mostly Sunny
and Breezy
High: 79 °F
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
New Year's Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Additional Forecasts and Information
Point Forecast:
Fort Lauderdale FL
26.15°N 80.14°W
7:31 am EST Dec 28, 2016
7am EST Dec 28, 2016-6pm EST Jan 3, 2017