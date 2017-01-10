Notice of NWS' New Version of Forecast
A new version of Forecast will launch January 10, 2017.
Click here to visit the new site for details.
Significant Winter Storm to Impact the Pacific Northwest and Northern Intermountain West

Heavy snow and strong winds will be possible through midweek. The Cascades and Olympics could receive 1 to 2 feet of snow with locally higher amounts. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting of snow which could lead to dangerous travel conditions. Read More >

Hazardous Weather Conditions

Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE)

Lat: 26.2°NLon: 80.18°WElev: 13ft.

Partly Cloudy

69°F

21°C

Humidity 90%
Wind Speed W 3 mph
Barometer 30.15 in (1021.2 mb)
Dewpoint 66°F (19°C)
Visibility 10.00 mi
Last update 28 Dec 6:53 am EST
Extended Forecast for

Fort Lauderdale FL

Detailed Forecast

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
New Year's Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
